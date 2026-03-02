The drone-making startup with big dreams of securing Nigeria

Inside a sprawling factory in Idu, an industrial town 10 miles from the center of the Nigerian capital Abuja, a masked engineer welds metal to assemble an armored robot. Nearby, young technicians box drones ready for delivery to customers. They are at the front lines of a growing startup operation to supply Nigeria’s defense industry with surveillance technology as it grapples with multiple security crises.

In less than two years, Terra Industries, which sells drones to African government agencies and private companies, has caught the eye of US investors too: The firm raised $34 million in January across two funding rounds led by Silicon Valley venture capital firms 8VC and Lux Capital.

Nathan Nwachuku, Terra’s co-founder and CEO, told Semafor that the money raised speaks to “the current momentum, new contracts won, the rapid expansion of our factory’s capacity and new factories we have in construction.”

The spike in US investment in Terra coincides with heightened interest in Nigeria’s security crises from Washington, as the Trump administration increasingly pressures Abuja to stem a wave of kidnappings — which the US claims mainly affects Christians — that are attributed to militant groups. Nigeria’s response in recent months has included overhauling the military’s top brass and greater openness to working with American intelligence.

AD

Encouraging the use of drones is a growing feature of US security partnerships in Africa, said Michael O’Hanlon, co-director of the Brookings Institution’s Africa Security Initiative. The vast Sahel region is “a problematic area for extremist violence,” he said, and drone technology becomes “all the more important” to cover the large swaths of this terrain. Another reason for growing drone use, he added, is that the US seeks “to limit the physical footprint of American military personnel” in Africa, while their numbers are already small.

Last month, Terra announced that it had formed a pact with an arm of the Nigerian military to form a joint venture company that will produce “high-technology systems” within the country for security and surveillance.