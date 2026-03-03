Semafor launches Compound Interest, a new video & audio show with Amazon Business

The News
Semafor today announced the first season of Compound Interest from Semafor Business, a new audio and video show hosted by Semafor Business editor Liz Hoffman.
Compound Interest will bring intellectually charged conversations that decode how today’s most influential executives are engineering the future of business. Hoffman will be joined by Semafor Business reporter Rohan Goswami, alongside a slate of voices navigating the fast-changing future of businesses from manufacturing to hotels, healthcare to credit cards to education.
The 20-episode season features interviews with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Bilt Rewards Founder & CEO Ankur Jain, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and Oura CEO Tom Hale.
Compound Interest is produced in partnership with Amazon Business, whose integrated segments will feature conversations on topics from business buying strategies to data-driven spending optimization.
Justin’s view
“Semafor was built to deliver intelligence on the new world economy, and Compound Interest delivers on that mission — bringing the conversations happening at the highest levels of business and finance to a wider audience every week. This is where the big ideas get debated after markets close, and where the most influential executives reveal how they’re actually thinking about the future of business. It’s a natural addition to the Semafor Business ecosystem, deepening the intelligence our newsletter and reporting deliver every day,” said Justin B. Smith, Semafor CEO.
Ben’s view
“Liz has emerged as one of the world’s top financial journalists in part through her deep understanding of the financial engineers shaping the new world economy,” said Ben Smith, Semafor Editor-in-Chief. “In Compound interest, she and Rohan are bringing that expertise to the front lines of the real business leaders grappling with the new expectations — and new money — coming from Wall Street.”
Know More
Amazon Business will help power Compound Interest as a season-long partner. The partnership builds on the innovative approach Semafor first introduced with its media show Mixed Signals, eschewing traditional advertising breaks in favor of integrated, in-depth conversations that explore how organizations are transforming their operations. The format will feature discussions with Semafor Chief Revenue Officer Rachel Oppenheim and Amazon Business VP of Technology Doug Gray on topics including AI-driven solutions, data-driven spending optimization, and business buying strategies.
Compound Interest episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays, streaming on Amazon Music, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are available.
About Semafor
Semafor is the world’s fastest growing independent news media company that delivers intelligence through its reporting and live convenings. Founded in 2022 by veteran media executives Justin B. Smith and Ben Smith, Semafor provides intelligent, transparent journalism that cuts through the noise and distills complexity for leaders to navigate the new world economy. With a global sensibility, reach, and reporting hubs now spanning from Washington DC, Silicon Valley, Wall Street to sub-Saharan Africa and the Gulf, Semafor’s journalists around the world power its suite of daily first-read email briefings and signature live journalism convenings. The flagship Semafor World Economy, anchored in Washington DC, is the largest annual gathering of top global CEOs in North America, and Semafor’s convening on emerging economies, The Next Three Billion, is held annually at UNGA and expanded this year to South Africa, East Africa, and UAE. In 2024, Semafor was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for “rewriting the story” on international reporting.