Semafor launches Compound Interest, a new video & audio show with Amazon Business

Semafor today announced the first season of Compound Interest from Semafor Business, a new audio and video show hosted by Semafor Business editor Liz Hoffman.

Compound Interest will bring intellectually charged conversations that decode how today’s most influential executives are engineering the future of business. Hoffman will be joined by Semafor Business reporter Rohan Goswami, alongside a slate of voices navigating the fast-changing future of businesses from manufacturing to hotels, healthcare to credit cards to education.

The 20-episode season features interviews with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Bilt Rewards Founder & CEO Ankur Jain, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and Oura CEO Tom Hale.

Compound Interest is produced in partnership with Amazon Business, whose integrated segments will feature conversations on topics from business buying strategies to data-driven spending optimization.