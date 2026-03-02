Oil jumps, stocks fall as Iran war threatens global economy

Oil prices jumped and stock markets fell over US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Attacks on shipping raised fears that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed; Goldman Sachs said that European gas prices could double if the strategic waterway closed for a month.

Commerzbank and JPMorgan both argued that a prolonged conflict could push oil above $100 a barrel. Such a price spike would hit the US economy, despite its growing self-sufficiency, and thus the world’s, analysts told the Financial Times: Sharply increased global prices would mean higher costs at the pump for consumers. Investors fled to havens such as gold and the Swiss franc, while S&P 500 futures fell more than 1%.