Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Oil jumps, stocks fall as Iran war threatens global economy

Mar 2, 2026, 7:04am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Strait of Hormuz.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Oil prices jumped and stock markets fell over US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Attacks on shipping raised fears that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed; Goldman Sachs said that European gas prices could double if the strategic waterway closed for a month.

Commerzbank and JPMorgan both argued that a prolonged conflict could push oil above $100 a barrel. Such a price spike would hit the US economy, despite its growing self-sufficiency, and thus the world’s, analysts told the Financial Times: Sharply increased global prices would mean higher costs at the pump for consumers. Investors fled to havens such as gold and the Swiss franc, while S&P 500 futures fell more than 1%.

A chart showing the price of Brent crude oil.
Tom Chivers
AD