Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, weekday afternoons
Sign up

Gulf weighs how to respond to Iran

Mar 2, 2026, 6:54pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Smoke from an Aramco refinery.
Smoke from an Aramco refinery. Stringer/Reuters

Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Arab Gulf states have put the region in a quagmire, as it faces the prospect of all-out war with Tehran.

The Islamic Republic has hit civilian targets and energy infrastructure in the six oil-rich states, with the apparent calculation that they could pressure the US back to negotiations.

But this strategy might backfire, analysts said, by strengthening the Gulf’s resolve to confront Iran’s “unprecedented onslaught,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gulf states have been on the defensive so far, pushing for diplomacy while leaving the door open to respond to Iran’s aggression, but if the regime’s strikes keep up, the UAE in particular “will undoubtedly flex its offensive capabilities,” a Gulf security expert wrote for Semafor.

J.D. Capelouto
AD