France to boost nuclear arsenal in major policy overhaul

France will increase its nuclear arsenal and may deploy the warheads to allied European countries for the first time, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday, marking a major overhaul of French policy.

The announcement reflected Paris’ efforts to strengthen Europe’s security independence and deterrence amid questions about Washington’s commitments to the continent.

Macron’s speech, planned long before a fresh conflict broke out in the Middle East, nevertheless “illustrated France’s willingness to take on a new role in a dangerous world,” The New York Times wrote.

For decades, France’s nuclear program “hardly excited our neighbors, who felt protected by the American umbrella,” a Les Echos journalist wrote. That those neighbors are now interested marks “a strategic turning point.”