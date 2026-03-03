Events Email Briefings
France to boost nuclear arsenal in major policy overhaul

Mar 2, 2026, 7:05pm EST
French President Emmanuel Macron
Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

France will increase its nuclear arsenal and may deploy the warheads to allied European countries for the first time, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday, marking a major overhaul of French policy.

The announcement reflected Paris’ efforts to strengthen Europe’s security independence and deterrence amid questions about Washington’s commitments to the continent.

Macron’s speech, planned long before a fresh conflict broke out in the Middle East, nevertheless “illustrated France’s willingness to take on a new role in a dangerous world,” The New York Times wrote.

For decades, France’s nuclear program “hardly excited our neighbors, who felt protected by the American umbrella,” a Les Echos journalist wrote. That those neighbors are now interested marks “a strategic turning point.”

J.D. Capelouto
