© 2026 Semafor Inc.
Intelligence for the New World Economy

China’s media push in Africa has largely failed, analysts say

Mar 2, 2026, 7:25am EST
managing editor of China Central Television (CCTV) Africa Pang Xinhua (L) talking to local journalists in Nairobi.
Simon Maina/AFP/GettyImages

Beijing’s multi-billion-dollar, decades-long campaign to expand Chinese media’s presence in Africa has largely failed, with consumers turning to Western outlets instead.

Since the turn of the century, China has risen to become Africa’s biggest trading partner: State-backed firms have spent billions to gain control of the continent’s critical resources. The investment spree has boosted Africans’ views of Beijing, with China recently topping a favorability poll conducted by Afro Barometer.

However media organizations have failed to keep up, with bureaucratic dysfunction and tighter political controls marking major roadblocks for Chinese firms. “Audiences are more attuned to news from the West than from China, which generates distrust,” a Nigeria-based analyst told Bloomberg.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
