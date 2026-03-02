Events Email Briefings
Canada, India to sign multibillion-dollar trade deal

Mar 2, 2026, 7:24am EST
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ottawa and Delhi vowed to reach a multi-billion dollar trade deal this year, the latest step in a recent push by Canada’s leader to knit together an alliance of so-called middle powers in an effort to resist US and Chinese dominance.

Following talks in the Indian capital, the two countries’ prime ministers inked a deal deepening rare-earths cooperation, and pledged to double bilateral trade by the end of the decade.

Their ties had been strained since the 2023 killing of an Indian activist in Canada which Ottawa said was ordered by Delhi. However, Washington’s steep tariffs have forced them together. Canada is “going all-in,” CBC reported, with its prime minister due to visit Japan and Australia in the coming days.

A chart showing Canada’s trade with the US vs major Indo-Pacific partners.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD