Anthropic says yet to hear about US government blacklisting

Anthropic said it had received no formal contact from the US government about possible blacklisting amid a row in which the Pentagon has threatened to cut off ties with the AI giant.

The Department of Defense said last week it would name the firm a “supply chain risk,” banning all suppliers to the US military from working with it, after Anthropic refused to allow defense officials to use its technology in certain situations.

But “all we’ve seen are tweets,” Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei said.

Indeed, the Iran strikes were in part planned using Anthropic’s Claude, The Wall Street Journal reported. Amodei said he had behaved patriotically: “Disagreeing with the government is the most American thing in the world.”