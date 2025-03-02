Events Newsletters
Global sports teams’ values are skyrocketing, with one clear outlier

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Mar 2, 2025, 4:40pm EST
The Golden State Warriors
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images/Reuters
The News

The value of the world’s biggest sports teams has skyrocketed in the last 15 years, driven by increasing television revenues, improved stadiums, and more sophisticated business operations.

In 2010, not a single sports team was worth $2 billion — now, there are more than 100 valued above that mark. America’s NFL dominates the top 10: Most pro American football teams have a similar value thanks to its shared revenues and salary cap, meaning even the weakest make reliable money, Sportico reported.

Soccer’s highest-value clubs, by contrast, are worth many times more than those further down the league tables, especially as the worse can be relegated from the top divisions that command the most lucrative television and advertising contracts.


