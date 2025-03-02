India’s Adani could revive planned $10B US investment despite federal charges

India’s Adani Group revived plans to make major investments in the US, despite the company’s billionaire founder facing federal charges there, the Financial Times reported.

Adani, who is widely seen as a close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledged $10 billion in US energy investments after Donald Trump’s reelection before being indicted on federal bribery charges.

Since Trump resumed office, his administration has rolled back enforcing laws against foreign corruption, signaling that the case against Adani could collapse, the FT wrote.

If so, then Adani’s planned investment would likely go ahead, an India expert said: “The prospect of Adani… buying America would be warmly welcomed by Trump.”