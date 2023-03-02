Charles Koch preps his industrial empire for a future without him

Koch Industries, which has been led since 1967 by Charles Koch, is laying the groundwork for a future less dependent both on the family name and the oil and gas that powered its rise.

The company plans today to name a new crop of executives, including a co-CEO to share power with the 87-year-old scion who, along with his late brother, David, built a network of oil pipelines in Oklahoma into one of the largest private companies in the U.S.and the base of an industrial, philanthropic, and political empire. A formal announcement is expected later today, people familiar with the matter said.

Dave Robertson, 61, who started as an asphalt salesman at Koch in the 1980s and later ran its energy and agricultural businesses, will be co-CEO. Its new president, Jim Hannan, 56, oversaw its investment arm and several of the tech companies Koch has acquired in recent years.

They will help lead a firm that is trying to outgrow its reputation as a shadowy industrial giant, expanding into Silicon Valley and Wall Street. Koch has 120,000 employees and more than $100 billion in annual revenue.