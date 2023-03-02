Frisbees are the hottest products in China

The frisbee is beating out sales of other products like liquid coffee, collagen drinks, and cloth diapers in the last six months, according to data published by BigOne Lab, which tracks sales across China's largest e-commerce platforms like Tmall, JD, and Douyin.

Only COVID antigen tests and pulse oximeters are currently faster-growing products than frisbees.

Frisbee sales have grown nearly 700% year on year, peaking at more than 9 million between 2022 and 2023, according to BigOne Lab's data. Sales of the disk were highest in August 2022, before cooling off in the winter months due to an uptick in COVID infections.

According to Xiaohongshu, another Chinese social media and e-commerce platform, the frisbee market was worth 85 million yuan –– more than $12 million USD in 2021.

“It remains to be seen whether this is just a one-time fad,” Robert Wu, the CEO of BigOne Lab, wrote in his newsletter BaiGuan. “But what is undeniable is that Chinese people have become more outdoor,” he added, citing how people have also taken up hiking, cycling, and camping.