Deforestation in Amazon’s indigenous reserve is three times larger than previously acknowledged

Tens of thousands of illegal miners cut down more than 3,000 acres of rainforest and poisoned the Yanomami Indigenous people’s water sources.

“The devastation accelerated in 2021, reaching areas of forest that had until then been preserved and directly impacting one out of every three Yanomami villages,” Repórter Brasil reported as part of a series for the Pulitzer Center's Amazon Mining Watch.

Brazilian special forces have been deployed to drive out illegal gold miners from the Yanomami territory — an area roughly the size of Portugal with a population of 30,000 — and destroy the mines that have led to mercury poisoning of local rivers.

“Illegal mining on Yanomami land is finished,” a special forces commander said.

“Our land is so sick. Our rivers are sick. The forest’s sick … the air we breathe is sick,” a Yanomami leader told The Guardian.