Iran strikes show how Trump’s foreign policy bucks norms on war

The audacious mission to take out Iran’s leader underscored US President Donald Trump’s brand of foreign policy, defined by unpredictability and a willingness to disregard longstanding norms, analysts said.

Trump has embraced unilateral uses of force — including the once-taboo targeting of heads of state, a Harvard professor noted — to achieve his foreign policy goals.

He’s also bucked a long-held strategy that Washington should only enter war with clear objectives and an exit strategy, a foreign policy analyst said: “Instead Trump has preserved the flexibility to adapt based on how things unfold.”

As Trump moves to reshape the Middle East’s regional order, the strikes leave China and Russia — Iran’s key partners — with little power to influence events on the ground.