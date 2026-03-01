Air traffic chaos hits the Gulf, leaving thousands stranded

Iran is pounding the Gulf’s aviation industry. Drones hit airports in Bahrain, Dubai, and Kuwait, and airspace is closed everywhere except Oman and Saudi Arabia. Hundreds of jets operated by Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways are grounded, and hundreds of thousands of travelers are stranded across hubs that typically handle some of the most international traffic in the world.

Aviation, logistics, and tourism are crucial industries in the Gulf and are driving their diversification from oil. Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai have marketed themselves as global hubs and for decades have been siloed from Middle East turmoil. The past two days shattered that assumption.

Most residents in the Gulf are staying put. Some of the richest expats who enjoy living in the “safe and tax free haven” are not. Ameerh Naran, CEO of Dubai-based Vimana Private Jets, told Semafor he received 12 requests last night from clients seeking to leave Dubai. He initially intended to have them drive to Oman, but the strikes there have made Saudi the only outlet after charters refused to fly to the sultanate.