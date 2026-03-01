Fighting intensifies between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan intensified over the weekend, deepening instability in a region that was further rattled by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Islamabad declared “open war” on Kabul’s Taliban government on Friday, following years of tensions and border clashes between the neighbors: Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring militants that have waged attacks in Pakistan.

As blasts and gunfire rocked Kabul on Sunday, analysts said there is still room for escalation and no clear off-ramp.

Global powers including the US, China, and India have interests in the region; Beijing, which has invested billions in an economic corridor with Pakistan while cultivating ties with the Taliban, said it is working on mediation.