Exclusive / A new CBS News emerges amid Iran crisis

Bari Weiss has long held a strong point of view on US policy toward Iran. Now she’s testing to what extent that perspective should dictate the television broadcast network she runs.

On Saturday, the new CBS News editor-in-chief appended a fire emoji to a retweet of a clip of Masih Alinejad, an Iranian dissident journalist who has reportedly been targeted by the regime in the past for assassination, speaking out against a statement made by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who said the attacks “mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.”

“Mr. Mamdani, you are more than welcome to come to one of my safe houses,” Alinejad wrote.

The tweet quickly ricocheted around CBS News, where staff noted Weiss’ seeming willingness to express her political point of view about the mayor. Critics of the network argued that it violated CBS’ standards of maintaining objectivity.

Weiss appeared unfazed. Despite the fact that she had lost her voice by 10PM, Alinejad was back in the studio for the network’s special evening broadcast for another interview, this time with host Tony Doukopil.

AD

The joint Israeli and American attacks on Iran were the first major test of how the new CBS News’ right-leaning and pro-Israel editorial leadership would cover a major story that was directly within The Free Press’ ideological sphere.

Three CBS staffers told Semafor that Weiss has been more engaged in directing coverage of the Iran protests and US military buildup in recent weeks than almost anything else in her time at the helm of CBS News. Two people familiar with the contents of the meetings said that Weiss has regularly asked during the network’s 9 am morning calls if staff can share the latest updates on Iran, and what the network’s plans for coverage are. Weiss has used her rolodex to book guests related to the topic.

And after the strikes, it was Weiss and network president Tom Cibrowski who decided to quickly program and book a CBS Evening News special 10 pm Saturday broadcast, which featured an intro by CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil trumpeting the demise of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and interviews with a number of guests who lauded the attack, including Free Press and CBS contributor Elliot Ackerman and Republican Rep. Rick Crawford. The duo managed the evening’s broadcast from the CBS control room in New York.