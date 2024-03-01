UK pushes Germany to send long-range missiles to Ukraine

The UK has privately urged Germany to provide long-range missiles to Ukraine – a move German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected, saying it would involve Berlin too deeply in the war with Russia, Bloomberg reported.

The advanced Taurus missiles have a range of 310 miles, and would allow embattled Ukraine to continue its campaign of strikes deep behind Russian lines. While Kyiv has received similar weapons from France and the UK, both countries have limited stockpiles to draw from.

At a town hall meeting on Thursday, Scholz said that the missiles “if used incorrectly could reach a specific target somewhere in Moscow,” and that German troops would need to assist in selecting targets — an unacceptable level of involvement for Germany. “We have to make sure that we know where it will land,” he added.

Scholz irked British officials after appearing to divulge sensitive details of British and French troops assisting Ukraine in operating long-range weapons, saying that “what the British and French are doing in terms of target control and accompanying target control cannot be done in Germany.”

One British lawmaker called the comments “wrong, irresponsible and a slap in the face to allies” on Thursday.