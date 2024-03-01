Mourners chant ‘we are not afraid’ as Navalny’s coffin arrives at Moscow church

Large crowds chanted “we are not afraid” as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s coffin arrived at a Moscow church for his funeral amid a heavy police presence and the threat of arrest.

“You were not afraid, and we are not afraid,” shouted supporters ahead of the service at the Icon of the Mother of God church in the neighborhood of Maryino, chanting his name. As his body was later taken for burial, they said, “we will never forget you,” the BBC reported.

Russian police have warned against protests over the death of the high-profile Kremlin critic. Independent media earlier noted disruptions to internet connections, with security cameras and fencing installed around the church.

The Kremlin refused to comment to journalists on Navalny’s funeral. “The Kremlin has nothing to say to Navalny’s relatives on the day of his funeral,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. But he warned that “any unauthorized gatherings will violate the law” and protesters “will be held accountable,” independent outlet Mediazona reported.

Navalny, 47, died at an Arctic penal colony last month where he was jailed on politically-motivated charges. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his death.