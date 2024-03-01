Do interest rates influence inflation in Africa? It depends

Faced with inflation problems, Kenya increased its lending rate in February with a 50 basis point bump that surprised analysts who expected the central bank to leave the rate unchanged. The statistics agency said inflation for February stood at 6.3% — the lowest since March 2022, thanks to reduced food prices.

But “the consensus is that monetary policy transmission is not as strong in its influence on prices” in Africa as it is in other emerging economies, said David Omojomolo, of Capital Economics, reflecting a view shared by other analysts. One major reason, he said, is that the financial sector is usually not the predominant pillar of the overall economy.

In developed markets, high levels of private sector debt from mortgages or other loans mean interest rate tweaks are felt immediately. “So high rates hurt us, and stop us borrowing, and low rates make us over-excited, like children on Christmas Day, because debt becomes nearly cost-free,“ said Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners. Interest rates do not exert a similar effect on people in sub-Saharan Africa with “virtually no private sector debt” nor mortgages, he said.

Like Kenya, Nigeria’s current inflation is significantly driven by food prices. The contribution of food to overall inflation is 52% in Nigeria, which is in stark contrast to the U.S. and Japan where its contribution ranges from 7% to 19% respectively. Food price increases in Nigeria are tied to a number of factors, particularly insecurity in the country’s food producing regions, road transportation costs tied to higher fuel prices, and a scarcity of dollars for imports. Prices will remain high overall as long as those issues remain unresolved, analysts say.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the changes at the CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) will improve Nigeria’s inflationary prospects, but still expect inflation to average above 30% in 2024,” said Pieter Scribante, of Oxford Economics Africa.