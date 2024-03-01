rotating globe
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Mar 1, 2024, 8:26am EST
techbusinessNorth America

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman over contract breach

Elon Musk
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Title icon

The News

Elon Musk is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman among others, claiming that the company he co-founded in 2015 has abandoned its mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity rather than profit.

The lawsuit sets up a legal battle between two of the most powerful tech leaders as legal scholars, philosophers, and political leaders debate the future of AI.

“To this day, OpenAI, Inc.‘s website continues to profess that its charter is to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity,’” the lawsuit read. ”In reality, however, OpenAI, Inc. has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft.”

Musk’s lawyers argued that in maximizing profits for Microsoft, OpenAI has breached that charter. (Microsoft is a Semafor investor).

Musk left OpenAI in 2018, four years after saying that AI is “potentially more dangerous than nukes.”

This is a developing story. Please check later for updates.

