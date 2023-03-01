The Ukraine war is causing a vibe shift on nuclear energy

Japan’s public now supports a return to using nuclear energy, recent polling has found.

According to Japan's newspaper, Asahi Shimbun, 51% of respondents to a poll conducted last month were in favor of bringing nuclear plants back online in the country, while 42% said they would prefer it to stay offline.

It signals a major shift in public opinion in the country, as most respondents in prior polls were opposed to returning to nuclear power following the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and subsequent meltdown of the Fukushima Daiichi reactor.

Japan's decision also mirrors how other countries — and their residents — are starting to come around on nuclear power, as the war in Ukraine has forced nations to consider alternative energy supplies that don't rely on Russia.