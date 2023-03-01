Twitter outage shows users a ‘Welcome to Twitter’ message instead of tweets
Twitter users attempting to access the site early Wednesday were greeted with a message reading “Welcome to Twitter,” something usually shared with new users who do not yet follow others.
Tweets on the site did not load, but users were able to post their own tweets about the issue.
According to Down Detector, a website which tracks outages on major platforms, users began noting the website was down at around 5 a.m. EST, with more than 3,700 outage reports logged by 5.30 a.m.
Over the weekend, Twitter laid off around 200 employees in a new round of cuts, roughly 10% of its remaining staff, after CEO Elon Musk sacked around half of the company's 7,500 employees when he took over in October 2022.
Among those reportedly affected by the cuts was Esther Crawford, the company's head of product, whose tweet about spending the night in a sleeping bag at Twitter HQ last year went viral.
- Twitter outages have been on the rise since Musk’s takeover of the company, and February saw at least four major outages, The New York Times reported. Meanwhile, several engineers tasked with keeping the site functional were impacted by the most recent wave of layoffs.