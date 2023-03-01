Twitter outage shows users a ‘Welcome to Twitter’ message instead of tweets

Twitter users attempting to access the site early Wednesday were greeted with a message reading “Welcome to Twitter,” something usually shared with new users who do not yet follow others.

Tweets on the site did not load, but users were able to post their own tweets about the issue.

According to Down Detector, a website which tracks outages on major platforms, users began noting the website was down at around 5 a.m. EST, with more than 3,700 outage reports logged by 5.30 a.m.