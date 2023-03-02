Red roses on wrecked Russian tanks are causing controversy in Europe

In Berlin, the tank was placed near the Brandenburg Gate — and the Russian embassy. The Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported that on Saturday, several dozen people showed up with buckets of roses and began placing them around the tank.

Around the same time, the Russian embassy tweeted a thank-you message to "our compatriots in Germany" who put flowers on the tank. It led to speculation that Russian authorities orchestrated an effort to add the flowers — an allegation the embassy later denied.

In response to the roses, some placed photos of Ukrainians who have been killed in the war.

The display led to a few isolated confrontations and fights, the newspaper reported. At one point, a man tried to hang a Russian flag on the tank; a policeman quickly removed it.