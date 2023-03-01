'Havana syndrome' is not caused by a foreign enemy, intelligence report finds
Foreign adversaries with secret weapons are not behind the mysterious illness called 'Havana syndrome' that has afflicted hundreds of U.S. diplomats, according to an intelligence report reviewed by the Washington Post.
The ailment's symptoms include nausea, pressures in the head, ringing in the ears, and headaches, leading to cognitive difficulties, according to those who have endured it for years.
According to the Post, seven intelligence agencies reviewed roughly 1,000 cases of “anomalous health incidents.” Five of those agencies say that it is "very unlikely" that a foreign adversary weaponizing energy waves was responsible for the incidents.
For years, U.S. personnel believed the pain to be associated with possible energy attacks from Russia or another adversarial government. But the new report, which hasn't been publicly released, disputes the claims, the Post reported.
A group of U.S. diplomats and spies first reported symptoms at the U.S. embassy in Havana in 2016. Since then, analysts have looked into whether cases had common links, but the most recent report concludes that it is "very unlikely" or "unlikely" that an adversary deliberately targeted officials.
Officials who spoke to the Post said that they had found no evidence to suggest that a foreign enemy had directed radio waves or ultrasonic beams on U.S. officials. In some cases, there was no “direct line of sight” to affected personnel working at U.S. facilities, one official said.
The latest findings contradict an earlier intelligence assessment from Feb. 2022 which said that symptoms were likely caused by directed electromagnetic energy delivered by "an external device."
In January, another CIA assessment ruled out that symptoms were a result of a "sustained global campaign by a hostile foreign power to injure Americans," NBC News reported. However, there were roughly two dozen cases in which it could not rule out a hostile cause.
With the new intelligence report, it appears that experts have shut down the possibility of any adversarial entity being a perpetrator of 'Havana syndrome.'