'Havana syndrome' is not caused by a foreign enemy, intelligence report finds

According to the Post, seven intelligence agencies reviewed roughly 1,000 cases of “anomalous health incidents.” Five of those agencies say that it is "very unlikely" that a foreign adversary weaponizing energy waves was responsible for the incidents.

For years, U.S. personnel believed the pain to be associated with possible energy attacks from Russia or another adversarial government. But the new report, which hasn't been publicly released, disputes the claims, the Post reported.

A group of U.S. diplomats and spies first reported symptoms at the U.S. embassy in Havana in 2016. Since then, analysts have looked into whether cases had common links, but the most recent report concludes that it is "very unlikely" or "unlikely" that an adversary deliberately targeted officials.

Officials who spoke to the Post said that they had found no evidence to suggest that a foreign enemy had directed radio waves or ultrasonic beams on U.S. officials. In some cases, there was no “direct line of sight” to affected personnel working at U.S. facilities, one official said.