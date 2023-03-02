Foreign journalists in China had a 'tough and draining' 2022: Survey

Journalists "were frequently tailed and manhandled" by officials while trying to report outside Olympic venues last year, the FCCC said. After one reporter complained about it on social media, a foreign ministry handler asked them to clarify that it had been a misunderstanding, but the reporter refused, according to the FCCC.

Besides physical harassment, the report said that online trolling and state media-sponsored op-ed attacks became even more pervasive against foreign journalists, with 25% of respondents reporting some sort of digital harassment, up from 18% in 2021.

"I have had to block thousands of government-sponsored trolls and other nationalist troll accounts which have attacked me on social media," the BBC's Stephen McDonell told FCC China.

It was also harder for journalists to enter China. At least 56% of bureaus said their reporters were yet to receive J-1 visas last year, and many believed geopolitical tensions were to blame for the delays.