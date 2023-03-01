How U.S. insulin prices compare to the rest of the world

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it would cut the price of its insulin products by 70%. Its lowest-priced product, an unbranded version, will now retail for $25 per vial. The new price will come into effect in May.

The company’s other products will also see a price reduction: Humalog, the most-prescribed insulin sold by Eli Lilly, will see a 70% reduction by the end of the year, though the company did not clarify the expected unit pricing per vial.

The price decrease is a marked departure from historically high insulin costs in the U.S., where the drug's prices are around four times higher than other nations.