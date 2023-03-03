Alex Murdaugh found guilty of killing his wife and son

Murdaugh first reported the death of his son and wife on June 7, 2021, telling authorities he had found them shot to death outside on his family's estate.

Although he was immediately a person of interest, it was not until a year later that Murdaugh was arrested and charged with murder.

Prosecutors argued that he killed his family in an effort to distract from a myriad of financial misdeeds including embezzlement from his family's law firm, for which he is also now facing separate charges.

"The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him,” Prosecutor Waters told the jury during his closing arguments.

According to prosecutors, Murdaugh had been swindling clients for years and he used the money, in part, to feed an addiction to pain pills. He faces separate charges for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him and give his family a $10 million life insurance policy, but the plot failed.

Murdaugh's claims that he was visiting his mother when the murders took place was disputed during the trial by video evidence placing him at the scene minutes before his family was fatally shot.

He claimed that they were killed by someone taking revenge for Paul Murdaugh's involvement in a drunken boat crash that resulted in a 19-year-old woman's death in 2019. At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh had been charged with drunk driving in the incident and was awaiting trial.

His defense team acknowledged that their client had been untruthful about his whereabouts on the night of the murder and other financial problems, which they blamed on the behavior of an addict, but stood firm that he had not actually committed the murders.

"He lied because he had a closet full of skeletons," Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin told the jury, adding his client "didn't want any more ... scrutiny on him."