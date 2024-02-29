Transnistria’s tug-of-war between Brussels and Moscow

Transnistria — a breakaway, autonomous region of Moldova with a majority-Russian population — formally pleaded for Russia to “protect” it from Chisinau during a rare meeting of its Soviet-style Congress of Deputies.

The move came after the EU last year cleared Moldova to begin negotiations to join the bloc, with Chisinau hoping to join without leaving Transnistria behind.

Russian officials have clarified the plea was for economic — not military — protection, but the request has put international observers such as the U.S. on alert over concerns the Kremlin could use Transnistria as a catalyst to expand Moscow’s aggression against the West. Still, Transnistria — a region home to about 470,000 people — remains heavily reliant on EU economic benefits, and experts believe Russian military intervention in the region is more complicated than practical.