‘I did not handle this right,’ US Defense Secretary says of absence during hospital stay
Insights from The Washington Post, Defense One, and The New York Times
The News
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized in a congressional hearing Thursday for how his recent hospitalization was handled, conceding that he should have been more transparent with the White House.
Austin was hospitalized for a health crisis related to prostate cancer in January, but President Joe Biden did not know of his status for days, sparking widespread criticism and questions about whether the Cabinet has a handle on the two ongoing wars in which the U.S. is involved.
Austin reiterated that he transferred his decision-making authority to his deputy when he was incapacitated, but did not tell her why. He testified that he never asked anyone to keep his condition from the White House or the public. The defense secretary repeatedly emphasized that there was never a gap in the chain of command, only a failure on the notification front.
“We did not handle this right,” Austin, who is still recovering from complications after a procedure he had in December, said Thursday. “I did not handle this right.”
Republicans excoriated Austin for failing to notify Biden, lawmakers, and the public of his status, saying the lapse in communication could have caused a crisis and reflected poorly on the nation.
“Our adversaries should fear us, and you have embarrassed us,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said at the House Armed Services Committee hearing. “Who will be held accountable for this, this embarrassment?” he asked.
SIGNALS
Pentagon endorses new notification policies
Austin’s conduct spurred an internal investigation by the Pentagon, which issued a report Monday saying it found “no indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate” in the delay to notify Biden of Austin’s being incapacitated. The Pentagon did not recommend that anyone be disciplined, but did endorse newly adopted procedures that will see the White House, Congress, and top military officials immediately notified whenever the defense secretary transfers authority.
Some lawmakers don’t trust Pentagon report, want accountability for ‘concealment’
“Unsurprisingly, the review of Sec Austin’s actions, conducted by his own subordinates & subject to his approval, HELD NO ONE ACCOUNTABLE,” Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, the committee chair, posted on X. Rogers reiterated his stance during Thursday’s hearing, saying the chain of command “doesn’t work” when the president does not know whom to call.
Some lawmakers across the aisle agreed. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal told reporters after the Pentagon report was released that “there ought to be some public accountability” and he still has “very strong, severe questions remaining for the Pentagon as to how this seeming concealment was handled.”
Democrats use hearing to excoriate Republicans over failure to send aid to Ukraine
Democrats tried to highlight that Austin’s failure to notify the president didn’t break any laws, and largely used the hearing to attack Republicans for refusing to pass a bill that would provide more aid to Ukraine. “I would challenge any member on the other side of this aisle to claim that the secretary of defense not fully informing the president for three days is somehow more important than walking away from that obligation that we have made and that the whole world is watching us on,” Rep. Adam Smith said.
Democratic Rep. John Garamendi echoed his remarks, saying: “Mr. Secretary, it is not you who is the problem…When will this committee actually stand up for the defense of this nation? When will my colleagues on the Republican side of this committee find the courage to get the job done?”