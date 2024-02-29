‘I did not handle this right,’ US Defense Secretary says of absence during hospital stay

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized in a congressional hearing Thursday for how his recent hospitalization was handled, conceding that he should have been more transparent with the White House.

Austin was hospitalized for a health crisis related to prostate cancer in January, but President Joe Biden did not know of his status for days, sparking widespread criticism and questions about whether the Cabinet has a handle on the two ongoing wars in which the U.S. is involved.

Austin reiterated that he transferred his decision-making authority to his deputy when he was incapacitated, but did not tell her why. He testified that he never asked anyone to keep his condition from the White House or the public. The defense secretary repeatedly emphasized that there was never a gap in the chain of command, only a failure on the notification front.

“We did not handle this right,” Austin, who is still recovering from complications after a procedure he had in December, said Thursday. “I did not handle this right.”

Republicans excoriated Austin for failing to notify Biden, lawmakers, and the public of his status, saying the lapse in communication could have caused a crisis and reflected poorly on the nation.

“Our adversaries should fear us, and you have embarrassed us,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said at the House Armed Services Committee hearing. “Who will be held accountable for this, this embarrassment?” he asked.