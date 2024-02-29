EU-U.S. privacy framework will survive legal challenges

The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework is expected to withstand legal challenges and likely won’t face substantive changes as it reaches its one-year anniversary, a U.S. Commerce Department official said on Thursday.

Alex Greenstein was one of many privacy experts, consumer advocates, and technology industry representatives who spoke at Semafor’s event, Mapping the Future of Digital Privacy. The framework replaced the Privacy Shield program and provides a way for companies to transfer personal data from Europe to the U.S. so that it complies with EU laws.

While some disagreed over what rules would best protect data, they all agreed that Congress’ failure for years to pass federal privacy legislation has made the landscape more complex, as states have implemented their own, differing measures. Europe and other regions have also surged ahead.

“We would all like to see more harmonization and more convergence,” Bojana Bellamy, President of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, said. “That might not be realistic at this time.”