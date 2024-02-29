EU and US actively looking at using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine

Top U.S. and EU officials are actively exploring using hundreds of billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets lying in Western banks to help fund Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said aid was needed within a month as Kyiv seeks to turn its embattled war effort around.

Seizing Russian assets would open up as much as $285 billion for Ukraine at a moment where the U.S. is struggling to pass a crucial $60 billion aid package – but critics warn that any move to seize bank-held assets could undermine faith in Western financial markets.

“It is necessary and urgent for our coalition to find a way to unlock the value of these immobilized assets to support Ukraine’s continued resistance and long-term reconstruction,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a meeting of the G20 on Tuesday, adding that there was a “strong international law, economic and moral case” for finding a way to use the assets.

One option is to seize the assets, but they could also be used as collateral to borrow on global markets, Yellen said at the meeting in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, adding that the US has no “preferred strategy” at present.

A day later, the EU’s most powerful official advocated seizing profits generated by the assets and deploying the funds to the war effort.

“It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine,” EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told MEPs.

The Commission is expected to present a plan for how to use the profits in mid-March, Politico reported.