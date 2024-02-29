Colombia cracks down on Darién Gap crossings

Colombian authorities arrested two boat captains who played a key role in ferrying migrants to the dangerous Darién Gap, a stretch of jungle that thousands have crossed in hopes of traveling onwards to the U.S.

Boat companies suspended migrant crossings to the entrance of the forest following the arrests, The New York Times reported, noting that the law enforcement moves were “sure to be watched closely by U.S. officials” after months of Washington pressuring Bogota to block the route.