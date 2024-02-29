China expands state secrets law as foreign firms feel the chill

China’s top legislative body further strengthened its sweeping law on state secrets this week, in a move likely to stoke fears among foreign firms already concerned about the stringent legislation.

The changes, which take effect May 1, expand the already-broad definition of Chinese state secrets – which includes discussions among Communist Party members, military activities, and economic development plans, as well as enhancements to the country’s science and technology industry.

The revision covers sensitive information related to “work secrets of government departments” — a provision that authorities did not clearly define, with the specifics of the new rules to be published at a later date.

It marks the first time China has amended the law since 2010 and comes amid growing efforts by Beijing to tighten its control over the flow of state information and prioritize national security.

Foreign businesses and investors have voiced concerns about the broad definition of Chinese state secrets, fearing such laws could be weaponized against them. Chinese government authorities have in recent years raided foreign due diligence firms such as Mintz Group and banned foreign executives from leaving the country.