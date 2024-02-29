Capitol Hill’s tax battle gets rough

Some Democratic aides privately believe Crapo is slow-walking the tax package in order to kill it. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore. has pressed for speedy passage as tax filing season revs up. He seemed hesitant to entertain ideas for sweeping changes after lengthy negotiations that already involved Crapo.

“A lot of the issues that have been mentioned, we dug into them in considerable detail over seven months of negotiations,” Wyden, who co-authored the bill with House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., told reporters on Thursday morning.

The bill’s Republican detractors have focused much of their criticism on a change to the Child Tax Credit known as the “lookback provision.” The reform is designed to help parents whose earnings suddenly drop in circumstances like a job loss, by letting them claim a larger benefit based on a previous year’s income. Conservatives have argued the change would disincentivize work.

“The fundamental problem with the bill is that Republicans made a major concession to Democrats—allowing the child tax credit to begin to transition into a de facto welfare program—in return for something Democrats already wanted: research-and-development tax breaks for businesses,” Tillis wrote in his op-ed Wednesday.

The lookback provision has been one of Crapo’s chief targets, as well. But in an interview with Semafor, he declined to say whether removing it would be enough to secure his support. “I’m not gonna speculate on that right now,” he said.

Crapo told Politico he’d be interested in adding other tax extenders, and further tweak the child tax credit so more of the benefit flows to working parents who pay taxes. The latter change though might cost Democratic votes.

There has been some chatter on Capitol Hill about potentially bringing the bill to the floor without Crapo’s support, but it’s unclear whether it would be able to attract enough Republican votes to pass in those circumstances. Crapo has said he’d vote it down in that scenario.

Crapo has said he himself will only bless the bill if a majority of Senate Republicans back it. “I never put deadlines,” he told Semafor when asked how soon he might be ready to reach a deal. “My timeline is I’m trying to get to the point where a majority of my caucus is supportive as quickly as we can, but I can’t tell you how fast that is.”