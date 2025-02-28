Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US President Trump threatens to double tariffs on China

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated Feb 28, 2025, 12:39pm EST
North America
Donald Trump holds a signed executive order in the Oval Office.
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump threatened to double existing tariffs on China to 20% from next week, piling further pressure on the country’s beleaguered economy.

Chinese stocks tanked after Beijing vowed to respond with “all necessary measures” against Trump’s plan. Still, the country’s economic troubles —including a sprawling property market crisis and the specter of deflation — may limit its response: Ahead of a meeting next week of the National People’s Congress, the Communist Party’s rubber-stamp legislature, leader Xi Jinping insisted the “fundamentals remain solid,” but warned “China’s economy still faces numerous difficulties and challenges.”

Along with higher tariffs on Chinese goods, a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico will go into force from March 4. Trump has also reiterated threats to impose 25% tariffs on European Union exports, sparking warnings from Brussels that it would unleash a ”trade bazooka″ in response.

AD

One country that has so far been spared in the trade war is the UK: The US president raised the possibility of a “real trade deal” with the country after talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

A chart showing the US’ biggest trade deficits in 2024.

AD
AD