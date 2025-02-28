Trump welcomes Zelenskyy to the White House ahead of critical talks

US President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House Friday, ahead of critical talks about the future of US support in its war against Russia.

Zelenskyy was also expected to sign a deal granting Washington access to Kyiv’s mineral resources.

AD

The agreement comes amid intense diplomatic maneuvering over the Ukraine war: American and Russian officials held talks in Istanbul this week, the UK will host European leaders this weekend, and Moscow’s defense chief is in Beijing.

Trump said that through the minerals deal “American taxpayers will now effectively be reimbursed” for providing military support to Ukraine, arguing it would also “help the Ukrainians rebuild.” It is only a few days since Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator,” but asked Thursday whether that was still his position, he said “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.”