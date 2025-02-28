Trump says US-UK trade talks will resume, following talks with Starmer

US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of a trade deal with the UK Thursday after a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suggesting the UK may avoid being hit by a widening trade war.

“I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where tariffs won’t be necessary,” Trump told reporters following the meeting, the first between Starmer and Trump at the White House since the US president took office, The Guardian reported.

It came after US president threatened EU nations with a 25% blanket tariff on all imports to the US on Wednesday, levies which would have devastating effects on the bloc as regional economic powerhouses such as Germany flounder.

The US President also praised Starmer’s negotiating approach, saying: “I tell you, he earned whatever the hell they pay him over there,” The Guardian reported him saying. Starmer had arrived in Washington with a bargaining chip: A pledge to increase UK defense spending to 2.5% of GDP while cutting international aid. The UK’s development minister on Friday announced her resignation over the cuts.

Starmer appeared to “literally speak Trump’s language,” Politico noted, with the UK prime minister inviting Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK: “This has never happened before. It’s so incredible. It will be historic.”