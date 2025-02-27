Trump threatens 25% tariffs on all EU imports

US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all European Union imports to the US, accusing the bloc of being “formed to screw the United States.”

The blanket duty escalated the prospect of a trade war with Europe, even as diplomatic tensions rise over Washington’s widely criticized rapprochement with Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

AD

The European Commission said the bloc would “react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade,” the Financial Times reported, although it’s unclear what new duties the continent would seek to apply to the US, one of its biggest trading partners.