Mixed Signals: Why Netflix is “obsessed” with winning an Oscar, with Puck’s Matt Belloni

The 97th Academy Awards are this weekend, giving us a glimpse into the past and future of Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

For an insider’s take on the state of the business and how the Academy works, Ben and Max bring on Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck and host of the podcast The Town.

They talk about Netflix’s Oscars strategy with Emilia Pérez, the disconnect between the Academy’s interests and what happens on stage, whether Hollywood will take a rightward turn, and why the Oscars still matter in 2025.

Matt also talks about his own career arc, from working behind-the-scenes at the Hollywood Reporter to being recognized for his voice, plus his predictions for this weekend’s awards.

