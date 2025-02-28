Microsoft calls US chip curbs a ‘strategic misstep’ in global AI race

Microsoft called on Washington to loosen its semiconductor export curbs, warning that the government risked making a “strategic misstep” in the global AI arms race that could push US allies to use Chinese chips.

In a blog post, the tech giant’s president Brad Smith wrote that Beijing is using the rules — designed to limit China’s access to the cutting-edge technology used to power artificial intelligence — to argue that “countries can’t rely on the US, but China is willing to provide what they need.

AD

Under the Biden administration’s AI Diffusion Rule, even US allies such as Switzerland, Singapore and the UAE are subject to caps on the number of chips they can buy, forcing them to look elsewhere for the components needed for AI infrastructure, Smith wrote.

It comes as the Trump administration is looking to introduce even tougher versions of the controls, Bloomberg reported this week.