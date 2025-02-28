Mexico extradites drug chiefs to US as it seeks to appease Trump on fentanyl

Mexico extradited dozens of top drug cartel figures to the US as it seeks to reassure Washington that it is cracking down on organized crime.

Among those handed over was a former cartel leader, Raphael Caro Quintero, who is alleged to have ordered the killing of a US agent in 1985.

AD

The surprise transfer came shortly after Mexican officials met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss security cooperation.

President Donald Trump has made stemming the flow of drugs a priority, vowing to impose tariffs on Mexico if it fails to halt the production of fentanyl. However, because fentanyl packages are small — even tiny doses can be fatal — and thus easy to transport, experts warn that stopping the drug’s flow is a huge challenge.