Kevin McCarthy pushes for nuclear energy policy

Kadia Goba
Kadia Goba
Feb 28, 2025, 6:55am EST
politicsNorth America
Kevin McCarthy
Olivia G. Ortiz/Marine Corps
The Scoop

Kevin McCarthy is urging his former colleagues to incorporate nuclear energy policy into a sprawling energy package Republicans intend to move through budget reconciliation.

In his new role as chairman of the ALFA Institute, the former House speaker released a blueprint, first shared with Semafor, to accelerate nuclear energy production by reforming the permitting process and giving tax credits to certain energy providers.

“America’s future — from AI to manufacturing — depends on generating more power,” McCarthy said in a statement. “With the incredible advancements in nuclear energy, Congress has the opportunity to unleash a new era of American exceptionalism.”

Nuclear energy supplied around 19% of electricity generated in the US as of 2023. The industry is looking to double nuclear output over the next three decades, in part to meet the increasing energy demand of artificial intelligence.

