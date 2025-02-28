Global health funding takes new hits with more USAID cuts

Programs initially identified by the State Department as lifesaving were terminated Thursday as part of the Trump administration’s move to cut more than 10,000 foreign aid contracts.

The new cutbacks, which have devastated the aid sector, include parts of USAID’s largest contract — a $9.5 billion global health supply chain initiative. Chemonics, the company implementing the initiative, has not yet received a termination notice for the portion of the project that supports HIV/AIDS treatment, a person familiar with USAID’s programs told Semafor. Other contracts for tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV treatment have been canceled, and over 1,000 emergency food kitchens in famine-stricken Sudan have been forced to shut down.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said a dozen nonprofits in the sector have said “they were genuinely surprised” at the cancellation of contracts with waivers.