Autonomous driving technology has crossed a threshold, and there’s no going back

A 12-hour journey in a Cadillac Escalade, equipped with General Motors’ hands-free driving technology, changes what it means to go on a long family road trip, and puts transportation in a long-promised and long-delayed new era.

It’s a surprising takeaway given GM ditched plans to develop a full self-driving taxi business under Cruise Automation, a company it acquired in 2016. In December, California regulators revoked its license to operate following an incident in which a pedestrian was dragged by a robotaxi. Cruise’s remaining employees now work on improving Super Cruise, the autonomous driving technology in the Escalade, and other “advanced driver assist system” efforts at the company.

Bay Area residents are already used to autonomous vehicles, with Google’s driverless Waymo taxis ferrying passengers everywhere in the city. But a road trip along I-80 was a different proposition. I decided to test out the Super Cruise feature, risking marital discord by using my wife and two kids as guinea pigs during our annual President’s Day ski trip last week.

We made the 766-mile journey in a GM-supplied Cadillac Escalade V-series, a $160,000 SUV with a supercharged V-8 engine with a delightful growl. (At every gas station, at least one man complimented me on my fine taste in cars). As soon as we got on the freeway, I hit a button that caused the top of the steering wheel to glow green, letting me know that the car was taking over.

I was still technically responsible for everything the car did and had to be ready to take over at any point — a key requirement that makes it legal in all 50 states. An eye-tracking camera located near the top of the windshield and infrared lights built into the steering wheel kept me from looking away from the road for more than five seconds.

After five seconds, a green light on the steering wheel would start blinking, putting me on notice that it was time to pay attention. If I didn’t snap my gaze back on the road ahead, I’d feel an abrupt vibration in my seat, giving me a haptic warning that I needed to take back control of the car.

There are a lot of similar systems on the road today, but only a small handful allow hands-free operation. Even Teslas require drivers to hold onto the wheel. That small difference is, surprisingly, a game changer on a long drive, leaving you able to relax in comfortable positions. By the end, my techno-skeptical wife was converted and now wants a new car that is as close to autonomous as we can get.