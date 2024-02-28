UN expert, Qatar accuse Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians

A United Nations rights expert and Qatar have accused Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, calling for better access for humanitarian aid to enter the enclave.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri said Israel was “intentionally depriving people of food,” calling it a war crime. Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari also said Israel was facilitating the “deliberate starvation of the Palestinian people.” He called the situation a “catastrophe,” and urged the international community to take a stand against it, the Gulf Times reported.

The U.N. has said that its aid convoys entering Gaza have repeatedly come under fire and were prevented from providing supplies to people in need. “Humanitarian workers have been harassed, intimidated or detained by Israeli forces, and humanitarian infrastructure has been hit,” said the U.N.’s humanitarian team in the enclave.