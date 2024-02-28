Willy Wonka fiasco highlights risks of AI-made ads

A disastrous Willy Wonka pop-up experience in Glasgow that blew up on social media this week has been widely blamed on artificial intelligence-generated images that captivated parents into buying tickets.

Instead of the promised professional, immersive experience at Wonka’s chocolate factory depicted in the online pictures, visitors — mostly parents who had taken their children — reported a hastily produced, ill-decorated, chaotic event.

Whether a scam or simply false advertising, the Wonka furore highlights the power of generative AI to fuel a world of deceptive advertisements and media: fueling concerns about its use in spreading misinformation and the potential legal consequences.