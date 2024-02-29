The race to replace Mitch McConnell is on

There is also a fourth John to consider: Donald John Trump. The Senate GOP’s leadership vote will take place shortly after the 2024 election, and if the former president — who has long had an openly hostile relationship with McConnell — returns to the White House, he’ll almost certainly want his say.

All three of the Johns have endorsed Trump, but some have made critical comments about him that could haunt their bids. Thune famously called Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election “inexcusable,” and only officially pledged to support Trump three days ago after initially backing Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Cornyn backed him in January, after suggesting last year he’d want another candidate. “I think President Trump’s time has passed him by,” he said last May. Barrasso doesn’t appear to have any similar black marks on his MAGA record. Though Trump did once describe Barrasso as McConnell’s “flunky,” he lavishly praised the Wyomingite as an “extraordinary man” after receiving his endorsement in the leadup to the Iowa Caucus.

On Wednesday, some Senate Republicans played down the role Trump might play, even if he wins the White House. “I think the Senate will decide who our leaders are,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who added he would back his home state colleague Thune. “Clearly, you can’t walk away from outside forces, but I think individual members will make up their own minds.”

Others acknowledged that the next GOP leader would need to be in reasonably good standing with Trump to be effective. “I don’t know that having an extremely strong relationship would be necessary, but having at least a cordial relationship will be important,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor. James Lankford

If Trump does have a major say, it could benefit a candidate like Daines, who has worked closely with Trump while recruiting candidates for 2024, and in April 2023 became the first member of GOP leadership to endorse the former president’s campaign.