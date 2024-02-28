Japan’s young people refuse to tie the knot as marriages hit a 90-year low

Japan has recorded its lowest number of marriages in 90 years, with fewer than 500,000 couples tying the knot last year, according to data published Tuesday, as young people grapple with financial obstacles and the effects of pandemic-era isolation.

The latest numbers on Japan’s ‘marriage ice age’ come as the government plans to roll out a new bill described to help reverse its falling birthrate, by providing couples with extra cash for childcare, Nikkei Asia reported.

Last year, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the country’s demographic problems as “the biggest crisis Japan faces,” adding that support for child-rearing should be the country’s “most important policy.”

Measures to boost marriages and birthrates have been introduced by other countries across East Asia where rates are also plummeting — though the effects of these incentives are still unclear.