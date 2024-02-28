Kamala Harris robocall pushed Biden voters to turn out in Michigan primary

The Biden campaign apparently tapped Vice President Kamala Harris for a robocall ahead of the Michigan primary on Monday, according to a recording obtained by Semafor.

In the message, Harris introduces herself before offering listeners a chance to opt out of future calls. She continues on to give instructions on timing for the primary and directs voters to a website where they can get more information. The recording identifies itself as paid for by the Biden campaign.

“So tomorrow is Election Day, and you can vote in the presidential primary for President Biden and me,” Harris says on the call. “President Biden and I are counting on you. Take care, bye.”

The short call notably did not address any of the campaign’s challenges stemming from Michigan’s “uncommitted” vote effort, which saw a number of high-profile Democrats urge voters to pick uncommitted on the ballot in order to pressure the administration into calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Biden won Michigan handily with roughly 81% support, but the “uncommitted” vote also amassed a little over 13% of votes, and a majority in Dearborn, home to a large Arab American and Muslim community. Some Democrats downplayed the results, pointing to an 11% showing for “uncommitted” in 2012, while others like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Semafor it represented “a wake up call” for the party on the issue.

The Biden campaign told Semafor that Harris has done other recordings this cycle.